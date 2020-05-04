Editorials EDITORIAL: Ensure flow of essential goods is not hampered

Even as the government continues to rally Kenyans in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, every measure must be taken to ensure that the flow of essential food across the country is not hampered.

While the government designated food producers as essential service providers when it announced a nationwide dusk to dawn curfew and restricted movement in and out of some counties deemed as hot spots, there have been mounting complaints about farmers and vendors being unable to reach their key markets.

We aver that these complaints should be addressed quickly so as to find a solution that will enable the flow of the food while also ensuring that mitigation measures are also adopted to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

In a memorandum to the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Coronavirus, the Route to Food Initiative (RTFI) urged the government to facilitate flow of food and ensure affordability through policies and programmes that would fulfil the right to food for all Kenyans.

On its part the Human Rights for Food Alliance wants the State to end food insecurity by addressing availability of produce.

They argued that majority of majority of farmers and vendors residing in areas like Kiambu County and trading in Nairobi, or vice versa were unable to access their farms or markets.

They argued that this was greatly affecting the availability of food at affordable prices.

A survey conducted by GeoPoll found that 80 percent of Kenyans are worried about not having enough food to eat due to lack of money or other resources.

The government has rolled out various safety measures aimed at protecting the population from the disease and also curding its spread.

These include handwashing, social distancing, working from home among others.