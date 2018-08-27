Editorials EDITORIAL: Expensive fuel will hurt Kenya’s growth energy

It is the job of the government to put the interest of its citizens over that of foreigners and multi-lateral institutions.

This will be put to test this week when the Treasury will have to choose whether to listen to the voices of workers, investors and employers or that of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Treasury’s plans to introduce a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products, bowing to demands by the IMF, will have far-reaching economic impact.

The IMF has been pushing Kenya to do away with tax exemptions as part of a wider plan to grow revenues, reduce budget deficits and ultimately slow down the debt increase that has in recent months become a source of national concern.

The VAT implementation will see Nairobi motorists pay a record Sh131.93 per litre of petrol or about Sh18.20 more beginning September 1.

The ripple effects to the economy will be enormous. It will raise the cost of transportation and that of running machines in industries, forcing goods and service providers to raise their products’ pricing to cover additional cost of doing business.

We do not need this at a time when the State is on a campaign to make Kenya a least cost producer of goods to attract investors set up shop locally and generate jobs. Remember Kenya has the highest rate of youth joblessness in East Africa, the World Bank said, with 17 per cent of all young people eligible for work lacking gainful employment.

Neighbouring Tanzania and Uganda have comparable rates of 5.5 and 6.8 per cent respectively.

Joblessness amid costly goods and services on back of expensive petrol is a toxic mix for Kenya’s social fabric.

The IMF forecasts the petrol tax would raise Sh70 billion annually. The tax may, however, be counterproductive should the costly fuel cut petrol consumption, leaving the State with less income and a limping economy.

History tells us that blindly following donor-driven remedies has unleashed pain to households, especially to the poor and vulnerable.

A clampdown on corruption, which costs losses to taxpayers running into billions, and curbing tax evasion can raise more than the targeted Sh70 billion.