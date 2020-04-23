Editorials EDITORIAL: Explain City Hall woes

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The marriage of convenience between Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and the national government is on the rocks. The governor wants out of the deal in which he ceded some of the key City Hall functions to the national government through the Nairobi Metropolitan Services.

He is contemplating going to the court to revoke the deal. Mr Sonko claims that although he signed the deal, he was not given enough time to read the draft.

However, his claims raise more questions than answers and he should come clean and explain why he signed the document.

At stake is efficient delivery of services to the Nairobi residents. What city voters are seeking are answers on why he signed away his powers, and theatrics will only make the situation worse.

Disowning the deal is not enough. The new team under the national government has hardly begun its work for us to gauge whether or not the changes at City Hall give the taxpayers value for their money.

