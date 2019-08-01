Editorials EDITORIAL: Explain why commuter buses plan has grounded

Passengers queue to board National Youth Service bus to Kawangware from Kencom on March 29, 2018. FILE PHOTO | NMG

It is a shame that two-thirds of the National Youth Service (NYS) buses that were earmarked for the subsidised transport in Nairobi city are now grounded.

Once again, the use of taxpayers’ resources with reckless abandon has been exposed. Questions on the sustainability of the programme dubbed Okoa Abiria is a sign that this was a scheme to just waste, or at worse loot public funds.

The revelations by Auditor-General Edward Ouko that only nine of the 27 buses deployed in March 2018 to bring down commuter fares are currently in operation point to poor planning and short-sightedness on the side of the government.

The hurried introduction of the buses without a proper feasibility study is partly to blame for the failure of the project.

Clearly, government officials have not picked any lessons from past mistakes. As such, they do not see projects in terms of how best they resolve existing problems and value for funds.

Transport Secretary James Macharia and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko owe the public an explanation as to why they started such an important project without allocating funds for maintenance. In addition, officials should account for the Sh20 collected from passengers as fares. This failure was sadly predictable given that those involved did not divulge information on how the plan was to be executed. And so is the next phase of the project that involves importing Sh1.6 billion high capacity buses from South Africa.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) should look into how the funds allocated for the projects were used, including the initial Sh500 million.

Further, the delayed implementation of the whole bus rapid transit (BRT) in Nairobi, even after getting allocations from the Treasury, should raise eyebrows.

The ministry should issue a clear public statement on the status of the project and the amount that has been spent so far. Individuals benefiting irregularly from these poorly thought-out projects should face the full force of law.