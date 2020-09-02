Editorials EDITORIAL: Feed crucial sectors with resources to deliver jobs

Jobseekers. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The loss of 1.72 million jobs in three months to June due to the Covid-19 related disruptions is a sobering statistic that reveals the pain Kenyans are going through in the current economic environment.

The multiplier effect of these job losses on the welfare of millions is huge, given that each employed person in this country has several dependants, including young children and the elderly.

It is also a major concern that young people are the hardest hit by job cuts compared to their counterparts aged above 35 years, and that their prospects look bleak due to the widespread hiring freeze on the back of sluggish corporate earnings.

While it was inevitable that there would be job losses once the Covid-related restrictions on economic activity kicked in, there is a lot that can be done to regain our footing quickly, now that Kenya is entering the recovery stage as people learn to live with the coronavirus pandemic.

It is important, therefore, that efforts and resources be put into sectors of the economy that can generate the largest number of jobs, in the shortest time possible.

Also Read

advertisement

One such sector is agriculture, which has shown itself to be an excellent generator of jobs due to the long supply chain from the farms, transport, retail and the inputs business.

The government and private sector should also work together to quickly revive the hospitality sector, which has been one of the worst hit in terms of job losses.

The Kazi Mtaani programme, while giving thousands of youth a chance to earn some money, is not sustainable in the longer term from a fiscal point of view.

It is time the government came up with a more lasting solution to the youth unemployment problem.

We are also calling for the quick rollout of the SME credit guarantee plan that has been in the works for a few months now.

This will help thousands of small businesses get back on their feet, and reabsorb those who had lost their jobs.