EDITORIAL: Fix medicines pricing

Nurses attend to expectant women in hospital. County hospitals will be obligated to sell government-supplied drugs at the same price. FILE PHOTO | NMG

That county public hospitals have been selling drugs to patients at inflated profit margins, as recently revealed, is beyond ridiculous.

It is appalling that a taxpayer-funded public hospital should seek to gain at the expense of patients.

The focus of these hospitals is the welfare of the patients, not profit-making.

That the hospitals procure the drugs from Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) — which is funded by taxpayers — is what makes the act of overpricing so callous and insensitive.

Besides, the drugs are delivered to the doorstep of the hospitals by Kemsa, which shows there is little or no justification for the big profit margins. It is shocking that Kenyans are paying as much as 5,000 per cent more for medicines and medical procedures, as a report by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has revealed.

The highly exaggerated cost of healthcare by the providers when they bill patients using insurance cards adds to the already bad situation.

Instructively, a lot must be done to cure the mess, including changing the environment that has allowed counties to charge exorbitant rates.