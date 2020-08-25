Editorials EDITORIAL: For horticulture sector to flower, campaign as team

The tussle over the Sh1.5 billion stimulus package for the flower and horticulture sectors is reprehensible considering the urgency needed to revive these key segments.

The National Treasury is stuck with the amount as the Kenya Agriculture Plant Health Inspectorate Service (Kephis), the Directorate of Horticulture and Brand Kenya feuded over control of the fund announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta in May.

While stakeholders want the amount used to subsidise freight costs by the national carrier, Kenya Airways, the Trade and Agriculture ministries want a portion for Brand Kenya and Kephis to finance campaigns on the revival of the sectors.

The arguments are all valid and form a credible basis of reinvigorating the sectors which are main forex earners.

Freight charges are a key determinant of market competitiveness and getting subsidised rates by KQ makes a strong economic sense. Equally, marketing in key export markets, especially during this time of uncertainty is important in winning back demand.

It is, therefore, regrettable that State agencies and players don’t seem to appreciate the need for a unified campaign.

Economic revival is a multifaceted task requiring teamwork and partnerships. This means bringing together different players, including regulators, producers and service providers for a common good.

All sides in this feud should, therefore, drop their self-interests and instead give priority to a joint campaign factoring in all the loose ends that require fixing to restore optimal performance of the country’s flower and horticulture sectors.

The global economic meltdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic means it is not business as usual in the key target markets and both the State and private sector must find a joint winning formula of delivering produce competitively.

Spending priorities have shifted following the pandemic and exporters must work to win the support of consumers in target markets.