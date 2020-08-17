Editorials EDITORIAL: Forced SGR cargo wrong

The National Assembly's push for a law to limit the transportation of all dangerous cargo using the standard gauge railway (SGR) raises concerns. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The National Assembly's push for a law to limit the transportation of all dangerous cargo using the standard gauge railway (SGR) raises concerns.

While it is true that transportation of goods like petroleum products comes with risks such as fatal accidents and destruction of roads, limiting the choice of importers is unwise.

The SGR service should be left to complete with other means of transport so that importers can pick an alternative that best serves their interest in terms of convenience and cost.

Implementing the proposal risks logistical nightmares as was the case when importers were forced to abandon road transport for SGR.

Cargo transport on SGR may appear cheap but concerns such as the additional cost of moving goods from the destination port to the exact location of businesses cannot be ignored.

Individuals and businesses seeking to transport their goods know what best works for them based on what they are transporting, relative to the ultimate destination.