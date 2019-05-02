advertisement
EDITORIAL: Get firm Education policies

Thursday, May 2, 2019 21:33
PS Belio Kipsang
PS Belio Kipsang. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

The government has once again flip-flopped on a key policy in the education sector after PS Belio Kipsang kicked more than 3,265 trainees, who were admitted last October, out of colleges for having lower entry grades.

The Ministry of Education, then under Amina Mohamed, admitted them accepting D (plain) for certificate and C- (minus) for diploma courses.

However, the Teachers Service Commission opposed the move. Last month, the notice was quashed.

The question is: How does the ministry arrive at some policy decisions? Some of its recent actions have thrown the education sector into confusion.

For instance, the short-lived suspension of the new competency-based curriculum. As a result, publishers adopted a wait-and-see attitude compromising roll-out of learning materials.

The Tower of Babel that is Jogoo House’s latest action leaves in its trail demoralised teacher trainees and parents. The ministry should only implement policies agreed upon with stakeholders. Lone-ranger approach will hurt service delivery.

