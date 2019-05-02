Editorials EDITORIAL: Get firm Education policies

PS Belio Kipsang. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The government has once again flip-flopped on a key policy in the education sector after PS Belio Kipsang kicked more than 3,265 trainees, who were admitted last October, out of colleges for having lower entry grades.

The Ministry of Education, then under Amina Mohamed, admitted them accepting D (plain) for certificate and C- (minus) for diploma courses.

However, the Teachers Service Commission opposed the move. Last month, the notice was quashed.

The question is: How does the ministry arrive at some policy decisions? Some of its recent actions have thrown the education sector into confusion.

For instance, the short-lived suspension of the new competency-based curriculum. As a result, publishers adopted a wait-and-see attitude compromising roll-out of learning materials.