Editorials EDITORIAL: Go beyond health crisis in war on coronavirus

Businesses, both large and small, will be negatively affected by the disruption of economic activity. FILE PHOTO \ NMG

The arrival of the coronavirus pandemic on Kenya’s shores has understandably caused concern and seen wide-ranging measures put in place to restrict its spread.

As seen in other countries affected by the pandemic, inevitably, the containment measures will negatively impact on the economy.

Indeed, the virus is fast emerging as the biggest threat to the global economy since the financial crisis of 2008, with countries such as the US turning back to measures that were employed a decade ago to rescue their economies.

It is, therefore, important that our government keeps an eye on the economy even as it tackles the health crisis.

Businesses, both large and small, will be negatively affected by the disruption of economic activity arising from the containment measures advised by the government.

Already, key economic sectors such as hospitality and travel are reeling from the lockdowns being effected across the globe.

Tourism has in the past two years climbed to become the second-highest earner of foreign exchange for the country after diaspora remittances.

These remittances are also at risk given that the main source countries such as the US and UK face economic disruptions of their own.

Kenya’s exports, especially horticulture are also suffering due to the shutdown of air transport between countries, and reduced demand in target markets.

With this in mind, the onus is on the government to come up with tangible and practical measures to support local businesses and consumers from the worst of the economic hit.

The call by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday for mobile money service providers to cut transaction fees to encourage the exchange of money in a restricted environment was encouraging.

However, the State has also to play its part, whether by offering subsidies through tax breaks such as temporary removal of value-added tax on essential goods, or income and corporate tax reduction to help individuals and businesses survive the lean period.

Bailouts for key sectors are also an option for the government, targeting vulnerable sectors such as the hospitality, small banks and saccos that will inevitably find their cash flows hit hard in the next month or two.