Editorials EDITORIAL: Handle KQ bid carefully

Kenya Airways planes at the JKIA in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya Airways has been flying through turbulent times over the recent past, recording one big loss after another. A number of strategies have been crafted in a bid to stem the haemorrhage, balance its books and return it to profit territory. So far, these efforts are yet to bear fruits and the airline is still stuck deep in a stormy financial zone.

The latest of such efforts to breathe new life into the national carrier is the plan to nationalise it, a move that has gained momentum following approval by Parliament. While any plan and effort that would return the airline to its former glory is welcome, the move to put it entirely in the hands of the government must be handled with great caution.

The key question is, does the government have the requisite managerial capacity to turn around the airline given its perilous state?