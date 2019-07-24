EDITORIAL: Handle KQ bid carefully

Editorials
EDITORIAL: Handle KQ bid carefullyWednesday, July 24, 2019 19:41
Kenya Airways has been flying through turbulent times over the recent past, recording one big loss after another. A number of strategies have been crafted in a bid to stem the haemorrhage, balance its books and return it to profit territory. So far, these efforts are yet to bear fruits and the airline is still stuck deep in a stormy financial zone.
The latest of such efforts to breathe new life into the national carrier is the plan to nationalise it, a move that has gained momentum following approval by Parliament. While any plan and effort that would return the airline to its former glory is welcome, the move to put it entirely in the hands of the government must be handled with great caution.
The key question is, does the government have the requisite managerial capacity to turn around the airline given its perilous state?
This is a valid question taking into account the fact that nearly all corporations run by the State are in a mess of corruption, inefficiency and complacency, in addition to being dens of wastage of public resources. Is this the direction we want to take the airline to? It also raises eyebrows why the airline is being nationalised when the current trend is to privatise State-owned companies as part of efforts to revive them.