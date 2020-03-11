Editorials EDITORIAL: Handle maize plan with care

The call for importation of two million bags of maize before May to avert possible flour crisis is welcome but should be handled carefully so as not to be manipulated for selfish gains.

Indeed, the country did not get a good harvest for the staple food and therefore the advice of Strategic Food Reserve Oversight Board needs to be considered.

This will ensure households do not suffer stock-out of the essential commodity come April, leading to a rise in prices as has been the case before whenever there is poor local harvest.

However, the government will have to tread carefully on this plan to protect local farmers.

Many farmers still remember the mess that gripped the market over the famous Mexico imports in 2017 with the government unable to confirm the exact number of bags of maize that came in that time.

Maize coming from outside the East African Customs Union is subjected to a 50 percent duty but this is usually scrapped during such import window to ensure benefits are passed to the consumer through cheaper floor prices.