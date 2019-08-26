Editorials EDITORIAL: Hasten adoption of uniform rent policy

Just how much does the government spend on rent every month? And who oversights the payouts to ensure fair value for taxpayers’ money? These are some of the pertinent questions that have been raised over the years, but satisfactory answers are still hard to come by.

Public interest in the matter has grown since the implementation of the 2010 Constitution, not only because the supreme law demands a high threshold of transparency but also due to an increased demand for rental space resulting from numerous public offices introduced at counties and national levels.

The closest Kenyans ever came to demystifying this puzzle was in June when former Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich disclosed in his 2019/20 budget statement that the government has been leasing office spaces “at higher than market rates resulting in huge costs.”

Mr Rotich went ahead to flag the public-private rent disparity issue as a policy grey area and promised standardised procurement of office accommodation by government starting July 1. Mr Rotich has since been suspended over procurement queries in connection with Kimwarer and Arror dams but that should not have stolen the thunder from the rent disparity issue.

The Housing and Urban Development ministry, which is mandated to oversee implementation of the standardised rent directive has said no policy changes were effected on July 1 and even stated that no new timeframes have been agreed on to date.

When one thinks of the public office space requirement in the 47 counties alongside increased rent demand by national government ministries, departments, agencies and independent commissions, the magnitude of loss becomes all too stark.

It smacks of collusion between chief officers and property owners that rent immediately shoots up to premium-rate levels the moment public entities express interest in the spaces.

This could also be because the government does not have a good record in meeting its financial obligations to suppliers, raising the need for public institutions to become better customers.

The fact that the government books space in bulk should be a basis for charging lower rent if it improves its payment record.