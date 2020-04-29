Editorials EDITORIAL: Hasten digital auctions

The tea and coffee auctions should move with speed to implement the Agriculture ministry guidelines requiring them to digitise their operations. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The tea and coffee auctions should move with speed to implement the Agriculture ministry guidelines requiring them to digitise their operations. In the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic, many businesses have been disrupted because of the rules on social distancing.

The tea and coffee auctions are among those that have suspended trading as a result, largely because they had not digitised their operations.

Failure to embrace technology means that the farmers who have already supplied their produce are likely to experience delays in receiving payments since trading has been suspended.

Businesses such as auctions should not wait to experience major hiccups before embracing technology. They should, instead, be proactive and invest in research and technology that can improve their operations, reduce costs and increase returns.

Embracing technology will also mean that their trades will become more transparent, thus eliminating collusion and improving transparency.

