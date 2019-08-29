EDITORIAL: Hasten post-Brexit policy

Britain’s decision to cut ties with Europe will no doubt have major ramifications for countries across the world and this calls for a re-evaluation of political, diplomatic and economic ties in the face of the impending change. The UK remains one of Kenya’s most important trade partners, and it is in Kenya’s interest to fast-track negotiations on its ties with London even after Brexit. It is also important to note that the UK has been a gateway for most Kenyan goods destined for the EU market, which means that Kenya also needs to court the EU with a view to reaching a deal on goods on transit via the UK. Kenya should also put in place measures that will mitigate any risks and other adverse consequences that are likely to arise once Brexit becomes a reality while ensuring that it continues to leverage on its ties with London to further its economic and trade agenda with Britain even after Brexit.