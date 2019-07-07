Editorials EDITORIAL: Hasten service delivery

Vehicles at a car park in Nairobi. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

Nairobi residents have lost count of the number of times the county government has issued announcements about the review of levies.

Only months after reducing parking fees to Sh200, City Hall is now proposing to double the fee for parking within the city centre. It also plans to introduce a parking fee of Sh200 in the residential areas.

It argues that the planned rise is aimed at reversing the drop in Nairobi revenue collection and decongesting the Central Business District.

We urge the county government to stop its penchant for populist measures and stick to service delivery. One wonders why the parking charges are being doubled months after the ward representatives shot down a similar proposal last September and slashed the fee to Sh200.

While City Hall has struggled to raise revenues needed to improve water accessibility, upgrade roads and clear garbage, residents are yearning for more services.

advertisement