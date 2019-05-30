Editorials EDITORIAL: Heed debt advisory

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge. FILE PHOTO | NMG

This month, the Treasury has been on a borrowing spree, raising questions about the sustainability of the borrowing. In mid-May, the government tapped the Eurobond market and raised Sh212 billion while this week the World Bank approved another Sh75 billion for Kenya’s budgetary support.

The affinity for borrowing has seen an increased burden on taxpayers as the Treasury grapples with financing recurrent expenditure and numerous mega projects that are ongoing.

And Kenyans have expressed their rage over the piling debt, wastage and corruption scandals running into billions of shillings. Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge this week spoke for many when he called for the restructuring of the country’s debt after the second Eurobond issue.