Editorials EDITORIAL: High debt unsustainable

Much of the money the taxman collects is used to pay these debts. FILE PHOTO | NMG

As Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani goes to Parliament to read the Budget statement Thursday, it is important to review how much of Kenya’s spending is supported by tax collection. Over the years, the proportion of the Budget supported by borrowing has been growing, meaning that much of the money the taxman collects is used to pay these debts.

This is not sustainable in the long run and the government ought to be more deliberate in the way it prices projects and spaces them out to ensure that the public gets value for money without being overburdened by expensive long-term debt.

There is also need for more prudent spending, in both recurrent and development expenditure, to ensure that every shilling put to public use goes the whole mile and gives return to the citizenry in terms of sustainable public goods.