EDITORIAL: House position on jobs worth serious debate

House position on jobs worth serious debate

The recommendation by a parliamentary committee that employers should not terminate the contracts of services or dismiss employees in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak is worth taking into serious consideration by the whole House.

The National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning Committee recommended that employers can grant unpaid leave to staff during the pandemic, but noted that forcing them to take pay cuts or relinquish their jobs would compromise their livelihoods.

Already some employers have begun implementing the MPs’ recommendations even without any legal provisions and as they themselves grapple with ways to remain afloat during the period of the crisis. This is commendable.

However, Parliament has reasons to fear that matters could get out of hand and some employers could take advantage of the crisis to offload employees that they might have all along wanted to let go.

Employers have received significant tax reductions that should cushion them during the difficult times. The Treasury Secretary has gone ahead to say that the tax measures are actually intended to be permanent and not just during the times of the coronavirus disease outbreak in Kenya. That is to say that benefits to employers are long-term and therefore they should also look at the employment situation with a similar view.

Besides what the Treasury has proposed, the Central Bank of Kenya has made available billions of shillings for lending to companies, both big and small, through relaxing the requirements of bank cash held as deposits at its vaults as well as cut the base rate.

Commercial banks have taken cue and currently have the lowest average base lending rate since late 2016. Many have also rescheduled loan repayments for their clients.