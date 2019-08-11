Editorials EDITORIAL: Include all stakeholders

SGR cargo train at the ICD in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

While the government has pledged to announce in three weeks a decision on whether importers will be forced to use the standard gauge railway to transport cargo from the port of Mombasa, we urge the authorities to engage all stakeholders in the matter.

It goes without saying that a unilateral decision would have serious ramifications for the sector.

At play are the massive investments that have been into both in both the rail and road logistics sectors.

The government was recently forced to withdraw a directive that had sought to have all importers transport their cargo on the SGR. This subsequently sparked protests from investors, prompting Parliament to step in.

The Transport ministry has assured Parliament that it will consult all the stakeholders in the industry before arriving at a decision.

One wonders why this had not been done in the first place instead of issuing what one segment of the industry saw as a draconian fiat.