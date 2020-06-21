Editorials EDITORIAL: Increase isolation centres

A health professional holds a swab test for the Covid-19 at a drive through testing site outside the Lancet Laboratories facilities in Johannesburg, South Africa on March 19, 2020. PHOTO | MARCO LONGARI | AFP

As the country battles the Coronavirus disease, it is refreshing to learn that health institutions are now opening up treatment and isolation centres for the virus in areas outside the major urban centres.

According to reports, the Nairobi Women’s Hospital has opened a 34-bed Covid-19 isolation and treatment centre in Ongata Rongai, which is set to boost Kajiado County’s preparedness in tackling the pandemic. With hospital bed space fast running out as the government steps up testing for the disease and the number of cases and deaths rising, the quest to ensure that there is enough accommodation for serious cases is timely.

According to a recent study by the Kenya Medical Research Institute, Kenya urgently needs an additional 1,511 intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 1,609 ventilators to cater for Covid-19 cases. It only has 537 ICU beds and 256 ventilators.

For example, the Machakos County government in April converted its local stadium into a field hospital in readiness for an increased number of Covid-19 patients.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also recently met all the 47 governors where he ordered them to set up 300-bed isolation centres in their respective counties.

