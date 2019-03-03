Editorials EDITORIAL: Instil financial probity

City Hall in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

When the devolved units were enacted in the 2010 Constitution, the main hope of many Kenyans was that development would finally reach the grassroots.

However, since the 47 counties came into force in 2013 Kenyans have been treated to a myriad of wastage of public funds at the expense of growth at the grassroots.

Hardly a day passes without reports of a county government misusing taxpayers funds.

According to the Nairobi members of county assembly, City Hall has spent Sh1.2 billion, which is more than the funds approved by the Controller of Budget.

The MCAs say that the money was overspent instead of being deposited in the County Revenue Fund. Article 207 of the Constitution requires that county governments deposit own source revenue into the account.

This is meant to ensure financial probity and accountability.