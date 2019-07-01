Editorials EDITORIAL: Intensify graft fight

The vetting and lie-detector tests on finance and state procurement personnel requires clarity to restore public confidence in the fight to tackle graft.

More than a year since President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the fresh vetting, little has been heard from the exercise that was set to be a game changer in the war against theft of public funds.

Reports indicate that the tens of suspended heads of procurement and accounts continue to draw salaries without working, one year into the exercise.

This is a waste of taxpayers’ cash and dims public confidence in Mr Kenyatta’s renewed drive to root out high-level corruption across all levels of government in Kenya that threatens the integrity and basic functioning of the state.

Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich last week told Parliament that he is also in the dark over the lifestyle audit and shifted queries to State House. The opacity of the exercise could lend credence to the belief that there are sacred cows in the fight against graft.

