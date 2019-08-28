Editorials EDITORIAL: Ivory sale ban timely

Elephant populations across the continent have been declining. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The decision by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES COP18) to ban the sale of ivory is a major victory - not just for Kenya which led the campaign - but also for conservation efforts across Africa.

Elephant populations across the continent have been declining in large part because they are targeted by poachers, who have a ready market for ivory internationally, particularly in Asian countries.

Opening the floodgates by legalising the international trade in ivory would, without a doubt, have sounded a death knell for the endangered African elephants. Already, elephants, just as other wild animals, are facing challenges associated with encroachment into protected area by people and livestock, as well as infrastructure projects like roads and railways that are cutting through their habitats.