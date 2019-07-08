EDITORIAL: Jobs monitor welcome

Editorials
EDITORIAL: Jobs monitor welcomeMonday, July 8, 2019 21:12
The introduction of a State tool to monitor layoffs and vacancies in corporate Kenya is a step in the right direction in the quest to bridge the gap between training and skills requirements in the job market.
Employers -- through the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) – have for a long time lamented that universities are equipping graduates with skills that are no longer needed in the modern work place. Fresh graduates are generally viewed as unemployable because they lack specific skills and experience to perform the tasks demanded by employers. The skills gap has been blamed on lack of data and information on the works and skills that are in demand in the job market.
The National Employment Authority (NEA), formed through an Act of Parliament, demands that employers with a workforce of more than 25 submit records on vacancies, abolished positions and job terminations within two weeks from the time such decisions are taken. The authority will then prepare and maintain an up-to-date database of job openings, redundancies and sackings in companies. If the proposed tool will help bridge the skills gap and make Kenyan graduates valuable in the global jobs market, then it is welcome.
