Editorials EDITORIAL: Jobs monitor welcome

Jobseekers in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The introduction of a State tool to monitor layoffs and vacancies in corporate Kenya is a step in the right direction in the quest to bridge the gap between training and skills requirements in the job market.

Employers -- through the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) – have for a long time lamented that universities are equipping graduates with skills that are no longer needed in the modern work place. Fresh graduates are generally viewed as unemployable because they lack specific skills and experience to perform the tasks demanded by employers. The skills gap has been blamed on lack of data and information on the works and skills that are in demand in the job market.