Editorials EDITORIAL: KRA, alcohol makers should settle thorny taxation issues

Striking a middle ground would be a win-win for both parties. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Beer and spirits manufacturers are expressing fears over what they term as persistent tax increases.

The manufacturers’ lobby, the Alcohol Beverages Association of Kenya, says, as a result, the legitimate players in the industry face uncertainty in their investments and business planning.

They also warn that costly alcoholic beverages due to what is commonly referred to as ‘sin taxes’, creates room for the illegal brew industry to thrive.

On the other hand, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is under pressure to meet its tax collection targets to bridge the Budget deficit as well as help the Treasury its domestic and foreign debt obligations.

The taxman also seeks to streamline revenue collection in the drinks and beverages industry through the introduction of excise duty under the Excisable Goods Management System.

Also Read

advertisement

Some industry players have welcomed the new system aim at sealing tax leakages as well as curb parallel importers and counterfeiters.

However, others have expressed reservations over the new system, largely due to the additional costs related to aligning their production lines to the new system. The jitters by the alcohol manufacturers ahead of the next Budget are understandable given the prevailing hard economic times.

The high cost of doing business may in the long-term be unsustainable, forcing the industry player to resort to cost-cutting measures that might lead to job losses and scaling down of operations to stay afloat.

The worst-case scenario would be to close shop, especially the small and medium enterprises.

We encourage the taxman to engage the industry to find an amicable solution to the issues raised.

Striking a middle ground would be a win-win for both parties.

A loss of jobs and closure of businesses would undermine the KRA’s efforts to broaden the tax base as well as a decline in revenue collection.