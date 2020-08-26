Editorials EDITORIAL: KRA, Judiciary must rid country of tax evaders

It has been clear that there are many Kenyans who evade taxes, and also that the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has struggled to rein them in and make them pay up.

It is commendable, therefore, that we are seeing a more concerted effort on the part of the taxman to trace, prosecute and surcharge these tax evaders, who continue to deny the Exchequer billions of shillings every year while enjoying the fruits of taxpayer-funded facilities.

The announcement by KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu that the taxman has identified 1,309 firms and wealthy individuals that owe it Sh259 billion and is looking at a raft of measures to recover the money is, therefore, welcome.

It is important to remind him, however, that such pronouncements have been made before, and nothing much done.

Kenyans want to see concrete and punitive action being taken on tax evaders this time round.

The KRA must accompany these tax demands with follow-up action where they are not heeded.

The KRA plan to hire 1,000 intelligence and enforcement officers in an effort to beef up the investigations on wealthy individuals and firms is a step in the right direction.

For a long time, a small number of taxpayers have shouldered the bulk of the burden of financing the Exchequer, leading to high tax rates.

The fact that nearly half of the taxes raised in the country, whose economy is overwhelmingly informal, continue to come from income taxes from Paye and corporate taxes shows clearly that there is a loophole that needs to be closed.

This fight against tax cheats will, however, not be won by the KRA alone. An important cog in bringing the tax cheats to book is the judicial system.

We have seen a tendency by those fingered for evading taxes running to the courts for injunctions, bogging down the taxman’s efforts to recover the money owed to the public purse.

While it is the right of every Kenyan to seek relief and a hearing in court, the Judiciary must not allow these tax cheats to abuse the system to escape the responsibility of paying taxes.