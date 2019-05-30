Editorials EDITORIAL: KRA’s move to widen the tax net laudable

Landlords are required to pay income tax but many have remained below the radar for years. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The move by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to enforce tax compliance by using electricity consumption data shows that the taxman is serious about widening the tax bracket.

For decades, the burden of funding public spending has mostly been shouldered by large companies and workers in the formal sector, leaving large swathes of other enterprises untaxed.

This has been unfair and it is time all businesses and economically active citizens contributed their fair shares of taxes although this ought to be done without making them feel targeted specifically just because they have invested in property development.

Real estate developers and landlords are required to pay income and capital gain taxes but many have remained below the radar for years, forcing KRA to use intelligence to track them down.

The use of multiple electricity meters registered under one individual or company’s name is a good proxy for establishing not only whether a building has tenants, but also who occupies those houses. One would expect multiple registrations under the same name to denote a residential or commercial property fitted with meters for tenants.

The new move is a logical step to boost compliance and the burden is now on the targeted individuals and companies to prove that they are not receiving rental income, or that they have been paying taxes.

Rather than fight KRA, landlords who have been evading taxes should take advantage of the simplified tax on residential rental income which was introduced in 2016. A tax at the rate of 10 percent of gross rental income is expected from landlords who earn between Sh144,000 and Sh10 million from their properties in a year.

It is worth noting that the levy on rental income, which is a passive income, is significantly lower than the top tax rate of 30 per cent paid by companies and employees in the formal sector.