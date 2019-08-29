Editorials EDITORIAL: Kebs position in quality dispute ought to be final

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) is charged with ensuring quality of products reaching consumers at all times. It also behooves the standards agency to shut the door firmly on both local and imported counterfeits that hurt genuine industries and which also pose risks to the health and lives of consumers.

As part of this role, Kebs has been holding 500 containers of imported unfortified edible oils awaiting determination whether or not they meet the set standards. Questions also surround the entry of the products into the country in the first place as the law stipulates that only fortified oil should be imported.

As the standards agency seeks to find a solution to this saga, Trade Secretary Peter Munya has surprisingly issued a directive that the consignment be released, saying it is “fit for consumption”. One wonders how the CS found that the oil is of edible quality, yet Kebs - the agency that the CS should be relying on to make such conclusions - is of the contrary opinion.

Before any product is released into the market, even as a raw material, there ought to be evidence about both its safety and quality.

This can only be authenticated by the necessary government agencies. As such, no goods should be released for consumption merely on the strength of a ministerial directive. Parliament’s Health Committee has also raised concerns about the condition of the oil, which has remained at the port for one year, and apparently getting re-packaged and assigned new expiry dates.

Goods suspected to have the potential to put at risk the health of consumers must be thoroughly vetted. Any evidence that they may be harmful must be keenly scrutinised and a clear decision made in public interest. Also, the law must always apply uniformly to all. If cargo is declared to be sub-standard, there must never be negotiation on what to do with it; it must be destroyed or returned to sender. The Kenya Association of Manufacturers has also waded into the matter stating that the oil should be destroyed in line with the regulations.