Editorials EDITORIAL: Kenya should step up efforts to end child labour

A child works on July 9, 2010 at an open-air copper mine in the village of Kamatanda in the rich mining province of Katanga, southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). PHOTO | AFP

That the child employment rate in Kenya has shrunk by 26 percentage points in the 10 years to 2019 is good news.

Latest data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that the number of children — aged between five and 17 — working as at 2019 was 1.349 million out of a total population of 15.866 million children in that age bracket.

This puts the child employment rate at 8.5 percent down from 34.49 percent reported a decade ago. Of the 19.67 million Kenyans in the workforce, seven percent were children, 42.8 percent were the youth (aged between 18-34), 42.5 percent were between 34-65 years old and the senior citizens forming 7.7 percent of the workforce.

Arid and semi-arid (Asal) counties reported the highest child employment rates in the country, with Samburu leading the pack at 38.4 percent, meaning four in every 10 minors in that age bracket form part of the labour force in that county. Wajir, Mandera, Turkana, Marsabit and Garissa counties all reported child employment rates of more than 30 percent.

On the reverse, Nairobi and Kiambu counties recorded the lowest child employment rates at 1.6 and 1.8 percent respectively.

The overall drop in child employment is encouraging and more effort should be made to ensure the underage are not denied their dignity and right to education. Children are often forced to work in hazardous and unhygienic conditions, leaving them susceptible to health problems.

The baseless argument that children help to supplement their parent's income should not be tolerated because that is not their role. Children should be in classrooms and playgrounds not toiling to place food on the table.

The high child employment rates in the Asal counties require targeted interventions to keep the underage out of labour fields. The government should perhaps consider giving incentives to poor households in these locations so that they still have access to basic needs without sending children to toil.