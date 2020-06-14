Editorials EDITORIAL: Let’s avoid complacency

With the number Coronavirus disease cases on a steady increase in the country, there is still no ray of hope in the horizon.

Despite the government rolling out measures to curb the spread of the disease, the numbers are still rising.

These measures include a nationwide curfew, ban on public gatherings, closure of education institutions and religious facilities and. mandatory wearing of face masks in public.

Others are frequent handwashing with water of sanitiser, working from home, restriction of movement is some counties, closure of the international borders with Tanzania and Somalia with exceptions for cargo vehicle and suspension international passenger flights.

We must emphasise that despite the dusk to dawn curfew hours being reviewed, Kenyans should not relax and adopt a business as usual demeanour, but should instead step up efforts to contain the disease.

This can only be done if the population follows the guidelines that have been rolled out by the Ministry of Health.