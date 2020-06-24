Editorials EDITORIAL: Maintain low tariffs

The Naivasha Inland Container Depot. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The State is finally getting its act together after starting on the wrong footing when it launched the Naivasha Inland Container Depot (ICD) last month with a fiat that all regional cargo must be hauled to the facility.

Unsurprisingly, the decree attracted resistance with importers saying that their main concern - cost- had not been addressed. But now it appears the government is finally giving them an ear, if the latest tariff cut is anything to go by. Kenya Railways has started a promotion that will see it haul a 20-foot container from Mombasa to the ICD at $480 from $600 and charge $680 down from $850 for 40-foot container. It will last for 90 days. That is a good start.

However, instead of a promotional tariff, the State should adopt it as the official charge rate.