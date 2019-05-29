Editorials EDITORIAL: Maize situation calls for swift State action

The government management of agriculture over the years has left a lot to be desired, with cyclical food shortages becoming a permanent reality. While the sub-sectors where State interventions are minimal—like tea, horticulture—seem to be doing relatively well, the rest is a den of inefficiency and corruption.

None, however, exemplifies this more than sugar and maize production. While both are critical commodities for agribusiness and as food staples, for the outsiders like the consumers and small farmers these are minefields.

It is only in these commodities where we see the laws of demand and supply not applying; with commodity prices failing to respond even to high supply.

At present, we are looking at an all too familiar prospect of the government wringing its hands as the window for importing maize to avert a serious price escalation closes. According to the Agriculture minister, the Cabinet has to approve imports with the country having a single month of supply.

The approval sought by the ministry would permit the Treasury to allow in duty-free maize. Mr Mwangi Kiunjuri says he is trying to avoid more controversy by pernicious forces waiting to bait him.

The question here though is why the Cabinet, well aware of the situation, would want to wait until the last minute to take such a crucial decision. In the past we have seen such delays resulting in disorderly imports that ended up punishing local farmers—after millers and importers of sugar and maize had extracted full premium from poor Kenyans.

This was the case in 2017 when consumers paid stiff prices followed by massive imports that particularly killed sugar millers whose owners were not involved in the criminal scheme. We fully agree with Mr Kiunjuri that we must avoid pitfalls that are almost inevitable.

However, it is hard to convince anyone that the ministry or the government has all along been unaware of the impending situation.

We urge the government to move with speed and address the situation while minimising damage to consumers and producers.