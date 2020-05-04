Editorials EDITORIAL: Make textiles affordable

Kenya has always faced a dilemma over whether or not to ban the importation of second-hand clothes, popularly known as mitumba. This catch-22 situation is understandable. Mitumba are not only cheaper compared to new and locally-produced clothes, they are also of higher quality and last longer.

For the ordinary mwananchi, this suits both their budgets as well as their sartorial needs. On the flipside, these cheap imports have choked the life out of the local textile industry, curtailing the sector’s potential to generate jobs and add impetus to manufacturing and the economy generally.

This has driven the government to seek ways to curb the influx of mitumba as part of efforts to breathe life into this struggling sector. The challenge for economists and the government has been how to strike the right balance where poor households obtain affordable clothes while building a thriving local textile industry.

The answer lies in appreciating what drives Kenyans to choose mitumba over locally-made clothes. Affordability, quality and durability are attributes that most Kenyan consumers take into account when buying clothes. And this is where local manufacturers ought to find ways of raising their game. They ought to strike a balance between availability, quality and affordability.

Until the local textile industry learns to up its game, mitumba will always find a ready market as shown by the Economic Survey 2020, which indicates that traders spent about Sh18 billion to import second-hand clothes last year.

