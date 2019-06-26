Editorials EDITORIAL: Mining sector is a huge exposure to the public

The initial optimism about oil discovery in the Lokichar basin around Lake Turkana has slowly worn off over time. To make matters worse, it is being replaced by a sense of uncertainty in the wake of worrying news coming from the oil sector failing.

First, it emerged that Uganda had decided to lay its own pipeline through Tanzania, clearly reducing the viability of doing one through Turkana to Lamu. Then came a curious early oil export scheme just months after Tullow Oil had slapped the government with a hefty costs bill. But that was only a tip of the iceberg.

It now emerges that the government will not make public the agreements between it and Tullow Oil that happens to be listed on the London Stock Exchange. The latest point of non-disclosure is Tullow’s procurement of an international loan of Sh300 billion after the agreement with the Kenya government. In all probability, this a potential liability to the public.

Despite the provisions of the Constitution, Petroleum CS John Munyes has said that details of the agreement will remain confidential just like all the deals between the parties.

That clearly goes against the spirit of the Constitution, in particular Section 35, which gives the citizens freedom to access information impacting on the public.

Even as Mr Munyes tries to impress upon the public to trust that there is nothing to worry about the secrecy, recent history shows Kenyans have every reason to be worried stiff.

The public is yet to fully wrap our heads around the opaque deals with China for infrastructure development, and particularly the standard gauge railway — where reports have indicated that Kenyan assets have been mortgaged in secret and skewed deals.

And that is not the only reason that the most recent deal should get Kenyans worried. The mining industry has been a grey area, not only in Kenya but the whole of Africa.

It is all too common for miners to specialise in getting refunds from the Treasury while paying peppercorn rate royalties. And quite recently, Kenya escaped paying billions to Pacific Wildcat for Mrima Pesa niobium prospect after a dodgy deal. Interestingly, the State is silent on the latter.