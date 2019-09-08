Editorials Move to end revenue impasse welcome

While the National Assembly MPs may thump their chests claiming a win over the Senators, it is the latter who deserve a moral pat on the back for dropping their push for additional budgetary allocation for the county governments.

We welcome the Senators’ decision to accept the Sh316.5 billion that had been previously offered by the National Assembly and the Treasury. That they retreated from their earlier hard-line stance of demanding Sh335.6 billion is quite commendable.

It saves the county governments from the prospect of a shutdown. The Council of Governors had warned that they would shut down operations from September 16 if their demands were not met. Some counties were already in the grip of paralysis due to strikes over unpaid salaries.

We must, however, aver that the revenue dispute did not have to reach the point it did. Our leaders must learn how to resolve their disputes amicably and away from the public glare. When the 2010 Constitution was promulgated Kenyans had no inkling that the two Houses that were created would embark on an endless turf war. It is time our legislators learned that they are the people’s representatives in the august Houses. They should not forget that they are there to serve the interests of the common man and woman at the grassroots. We now urge the main stakeholders to ensure that service delivery resumes.

Essential services such as provision of health care were the most affected. The standoff had paralysed services at the counties with the prolonged cash crisis punishing innocent residents. It is time the county and national governments went back to the drawing board and come up with a long-term solution to the financial problem. The country cannot afford to go back to the frequent disputes that have been witnessed since the devolved governance system was implemented after the 2013 General Election. We also urge the two Houses to stop their endless disputes as they are only hampering development at the grassroots.

