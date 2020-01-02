Editorials EDITORIAL: Move to expand the tax net is the way to go

The reintroduction of a turnover tax for businesses making below Sh5 million in annual sales will only be deemed to be a positive for the economy if lessons are learnt from the past where traders refused to pay up due to lack of services from the government.

No one can deny that the Treasury needs to widen the tax base as much as possible in order to close the yawning budget deficit that has pushed the country into huge debt, and ease the burden that is currently being placed on a few taxpayers to finance the budget.

Therefore, it is only fair for small businesses to pay their fair share of taxes, as should everyone else, and care should therefore be taken to enforce strictly and fairly the turnover tax rule.

We hope that by combining it with a presumptive tax at licensing (which is offset against the turnover tax) the government has collected enough data to widen the tax net on small businesses.

That said, the businesses do have legitimate complaints about how their taxes are utilised, especially in light of the services they are not getting in return from the government.

This was a major cause of evading this tax in the past, and although there can be no excuse made for someone refusing to pay tax, it is only fair that the taxpayer is given their money’s worth.

It is paramount that the government must match the tax with service provision to the businesses in areas such as security, good access roads, removal of red tape, reliable water supply, cheap power and access to credit.

We are therefore calling on the government to prioritise improving business conditions, which will allow the SME score to thrive once again, and in time, increase the taxman’s collection from the same enterprises.

The government must also be cognisant to the fact that it has reintroduced the tax at a time when many small traders are being forced to close shop due to a tough economy characterised by a lack of credit and falling revenue.