EDITORIAL: Munyes must explain the rise of fuel levy to Sh5.40

The government’s decision to increase the petroleum development levy from 40 cents per litre to Sh5.40 to create a subsidy fund meant to cushion consumers from high oil prices in the future has left many Kenyans disgruntled.

Details of the subsidy fund are scanty, the Energy ministry has not shown how the fund will be administered, and questions have been raised on how the money previously collected through the levy had been used. And how does a government charge its citizens a levy then call it a subsidy?

Petroleum product users are already paying yet it is not clear how the subsidy fund will work.

All these would have been clarified if the Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes could appear before Parliament to shed light on the abnormal increase.

But the Senate Committee on Energy says Mr Munyes has declined to appear before Parliament for the fourth time to elaborate on the Petroleum Development Levy Fund, which took effect on July 15. The debate in Parliament will allow Kenyans to know what to expect from the subsidy.

Under the Constitution, every Kenyan has a right to be given written reasons for action.

Increasing the tax with a clear explanation to the public of its role in stabilising petroleum prices and ensuring local firms and motorists do not suffer steep price hikes caused by global oil market changes could be among the important energy decisions to make.

The levy is expected to raise nearly Sh30 billion annually. The money could be substantially higher as it is not only petroleum products that will attract the higher levy. Others include jet fuel and heavy fuel oil that will also attract Sh5.40 per litre.

For those whose consumption of fuel is high, they might not even get subsidies amounting to the sum-total that they have paid by the end of the year.

Mr Munyes is under obligation to appear before Parliament because the same Parliament must ratify the increase and the new fund, which the Cabinet Secretary will use to determine the amount of subsidy consumers will enjoy. It will also fast-track public participation.