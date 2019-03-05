Editorials EDITORIAL: NSSF must get act right before raising deductions

Workers deserve decent living even after retirement. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The creation of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) was a noble idea in fortifying financial security benefits for every Kenyan upon retirement and this is why it is important for the contributions to be managed prudently.

Established through an Act of Parliament, the fund is fashioned as a pension scheme to which every Kenyan with an income shall contribute a portion so as to be guaranteed basic compensation in case of permanent disability, basic assistance to needy dependants in the event of death and a monthly life pension upon retirement.

Despite this mandate, all has not been well at the NSSF. Corporate governance challenges in the management of the fund have been a major concern over the years amid high levels of imprudence.

From unclear utilisation of funds to bad investment decisions, the NSSF has been in the limelight for all the bad reasons. Numerous reports by the Office of the Auditor-General have flagged misdeeds at the fund, which cannot be taken lightly.

The new push by the NSSF to have retirement deductions raised should therefore be treated cautiously in the interest of the public. The fund has revealed that it is in out-of-court talks with workers’ unions with the aim of settling a disagreement that could see retirement deductions rise to Sh1,080, up from the current Sh200 and increased annually for the next five years.

Before this plan is implemented, the management of NSSF should first get its act right and instill discipline and sound corporate governance within its ranks.

The fund should first win the confidence of contributors by sealing all the loopholes for graft. It should also restructure its investment decisions to guarantee maximum returns for members, besides ensuring that those who qualify get their rightful dues on time.

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) and the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) should not be arm-twisted to endorse higher contributions by workers before the NSSF puts its house in order. It would be pointless sinking more funds into a scheme that cannot handle what it already has prudently.