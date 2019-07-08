EDITORIAL: New Biashara Fund will need strong oversight

Editorials
EDITORIAL: New Biashara Fund will need strong oversightMonday, July 8, 2019 21:11
The new Biashara Fund, which merges the entrepreneurship funds for vulnerable groups - Uwezo, Youth and Women –should be oversighted by a strong board and management team to avoid becoming a flop like the previous initiatives.
The intention of the Fund is to create a central financing pool for youth, women and the disabled.
The targeted groups will be expected to apply, get assessed and be awarded the Sh2 billion low-interest loans allocated in the 2019/20 budget from a single point.
Having a big fund that advances loans at six percent is no mean feat for an economy where private sector credit growth has been sluggish since the government started controlling commercial lending charges in 2016.
But that perhaps is where the optimism ends. The funds being disbanded have had a history of underperformance that must be addressed if the managers of the Biashara Fund are to succeed in executing its expanded mandate.
Days when unscrupulous individuals used such funds to line private pockets at the expense of the true beneficiaries must surely come to an end.
In short, Biashara Fund must have an internal oversight system to handle the culture of theft that has pervaded similar funds in the past, especially the one for the youth. Kenyans expect a governance structure that seals loopholes and eliminates chances of collusion through which the funds get stolen. It is through improved structures and proper supervision that Biashara can fulfil its role.
Cases involving individuals who looted the State funds in the past must be expedited and those found culpable should be convicted to serve as a deterrence to others.
It is unfortunate that cases of misappropriation of billions of shillings of taxpayers’ funds are still dragging in court even after audit trails confirmed that the money found its way into private hands through irregular means.
Above all, the Biashara Fund must achieve its role of boosting access to loans among the women, youth or disabled persons.
The internal oversight system must ensure that faceless people don’t just parade the 18 to 35 age group for the purpose of qualifying for the subsidised loans when they have no control of the businesses borrowing the cash.
