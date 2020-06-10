Editorials EDITORIAL: Oil watchdog must move from warnings to action

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) are back in the news for all the wrong reasons. While some time back they were breathing down the necks of regulators to be allowed to sell at a higher price, they are now hoarding fuel in anticipation of an increase. The background to this is that the coronavirus pandemic has depressed the price of oil globally leading to historically lows for local wholesalers and retailers.

With the oil prices repriced every month by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to reflect changes in the global market prices, OMC have been keen on making a killing on the price valuations. Before the price crash in the March-April, the marketers went to the Petroleum ministry seeking to retain the higher retail prices. They wanted the ministry to impress upon the independent commission to make the decision.

But now in a classic case of having your cake and eating it, the regulator says they are withholding stocks especially to independent dealers from marginal areas hoping to profiteer when higher prices are announced on Sunday.

There are a number of reasons why the situation is alarming. First, the OMCs hold the licences at the discretion of the regulator.

The Petroleum Act of 2019 forbids hoarding of petroleum products and Import, Export Wholesale and Retail of Petroleum Products Licences are granted specifically with a caveat against cartel behaviour and disruption of market supply flow.

Second, with the privilege of handling oil, the marketers should morally tame their greed or be forced to do so by the law.

However, what should concern the public more is the conduct of the EPRA that seems to be long on warnings and short of actions.

Currently, the authority says it has detected the illegal trend through market surveillance. One wonders why it has not cracked the whip instead of blowing the whistle. It is clear the authority is not wielding the huge power instead opting to mollycoddle its charges.

Well before this, it warned dealers not to raise the price of cooking gas after dismantling the exchange pool.