Editorials EDITORIAL: Open crude oil dealings for tight public scrutiny

A truck transports oil from Turkana County to Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Sometime in August last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged off the first consignment of 250,000 barrels of crude oil. It was then that the public learnt that a buyer, ChemChina, had been identified and that the sale was worth $12 million (Sh1.2 billion).

But the walls of secrecy have apparently been erected again. Up to this day, the government has not told Kenyans how the buyer was picked. While the Petroleum ministry had initially indicated that ChemChina was picked competitively, officials have not been forthcoming with information about the date of the tender and who the other bidders were.

Almost seven months following the sale, Parliament — the arm of the government charged with oversight of public funds — is equally groping in the dark over what became of the proceeds of Kenya’s first crude oil exports.

A report tabled in the National Assembly last week by the Budget and Appropriations Committee on the 2020/2021 Budget Policy Statement has given the Treasury 90 days to make public how the funds were utilised.

The committee also wants the Executive to State publicly how such funds will be used in future.

We can only add that transparency is paramount in the management of oil resources and as such, the State needs to make public every move around its Early Oil Pilot Scheme (EOPS).

The crude oil, though not as huge as the reserves discovered in neighbouring Uganda, has elicited a lot of interest in since it was discovered seven years.

It has brought fresh hopes and in some cases, even unrealistic expectations among the once marginalised communities and counties.

We have seen cases where, as a result of information gaps, community members have gone to the extent of staging blockades to force Tullow to share out the spoils.

In short, the State is causing unnecessary anxiety by shrouding its EOPS dealings in secrecy. The public has the right to know everything about their oil resource starting from production to export earnings.