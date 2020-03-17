Editorials EDITORIAL: PSC move on promotions may give way to cronyism

The decision by the Public Service Commission (PSC) to delink postgraduate qualification from job promotions in the civil service should be handled cautiously to protect the integrity of jobs and avoid punishing those genuinely pursuing higher education.

Although the commission chairman, Stephen Kirogo, claims that some of the current requirements for promotion had not yielded envisioned skills and competencies required at higher levels, it would be proper to get to the root cause of the situation.

The assertion by the PSC clearly shows that more focus should be on quality controls at the training level so that we have the right competency and skills.

It is agreeable that some officers have over the years resorted to circuitous means of obtaining higher education certification just to win promotions within the Civil Service. This is wrong but the PSC should guard against throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

Many officers have honestly pursued higher education to build their knowledge and competency and should not be sacrificed on the altar of their phoney colleagues.

Abolishing academic qualification standards in the Civil Service risks restoring the old disease of cronyism where some people were appointed to positions on the account of their closeness with certain powerful figures in government.

World over many employers still attach value to university qualifications as a reliable indicator of a candidate's intellectual competence.

While some have argued that university qualification only indicated how much a candidate has studied, it plays a critical role in quality controls because it cuts off the openings for vices such as cronyism.

The PSC should perhaps consider deeper collaboration with universities to design curriculum, which matches the job requirements.

This would then be followed up with regular audits of the training programme so that civil servants remain free to pursue their dreams of higher education with being subjected to undue derision.

The focus should be on having universities to substantially increase the value of the college degree by spending more time teaching students critical soft skills and competencies required by the PSC.