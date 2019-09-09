Editorials EDITORIAL: Phased ban on vehicle imports the way to go

Imported cars at the port of Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The decision by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) to go for phased, rather than a blanket ban on used vehicle imports, comes across as a well thought-out policy move.

It obviously comes as a welcome relief to majority of Kenyans whose relatively low incomes imply they can only own vehicles that have been used elsewhere.

For a policy to be successful, it ought to place the welfare needs of citizens beyond other considerations including the State’s revenue needs and commercial interests of the local assemblers.

So instead of banning import of all classes of used vehicles as initially proposed by the Industrialisation ministry, the national quality regulator has gone for trucks with load capacities of 3.5 tonnes and above.

The new Kebs’ standard (KS 1515: 2019), which seeks to replace the one that has been in existence since 2000, states that all rigid trucks with gross vehicle mass of at least 3.5 tonnes - and up to and including 30 tonnes - shall not be allowed for importation if older than zero years from the year of first registration.

Similarly, old tractor heads or prime movers are also being scrapped gradually with Kebs permitting imports allowing only five-year limit from July 2019, three-year July 2019, three years from July 2021 and zero age from July 2023.

With only 10,000 units of trucks being imported into the country every year, the State has the opportunity to test the efficacy of this new policy without hurting a large number of citizens.

To be sure, implementation of the changes are expected to stimulate demand for locally assembled commercial vehicles, expanding employment opportunities and boosting tax collection.

Imported second-hand vehicles account for 85 percent of Kenyan car purchases. The number of motor vehicles imported by Kenyans rose by 7.9 percent to 101,964 units in 2018 valued at 92.6 billion, Economic Survey 2019 shows.

These figures tell it all. Had the State insisted on effecting the blanket ban on used vehicles, many Kenyans would have been locked out of the car ownership bracket.