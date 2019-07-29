Editorials EDITORIAL: Pledge on Safaricom succession reassuring

The decision by the government to stay out of the succession race at Safaricom is reassuring. It’s partly because of divorcing politics from its business pursuits that Safaricom has managed to grow from strength to strength since in its nearly two decades of existence.

It was therefore reassuring to hear government, which is one of the principal shareholders, pledge to work with whoever the telco’s board chooses to replace the late Bob Collymore.

With a 35 percent ownership stake in Safaricom, the government is not just any other ordinary shareholder of the company. It has a substantial muscle that can be flexed either directly or jointly with other shareholders to sway the choice of the next chief executive.

The UK’s Vodafone and South Africa’s Vodacom Group jointly control a 40 percent stake while retail and institutional investors listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange hold the remaining 25 percent.

Last month, ICT Secretary Joe Mucheru hinted that the government was keen to have a local at the helm of the country’s most profitable company, fuelling fears that political hitchhikers were scheming to come on board.

That the government has chosen not to go that direction, speaks to the realisation that the behemoth needs its space to succeed.

In a market economy such as ours, the State is deemed to have no business in business other than facilitating business through sound policies.

For a firm like Safaricom, the State’s oversight is even of utmost importance to guarantee national security given that it operates in the sensitive telecommunication sector. Above all, the innovation that has helped to set the firm apart as the region’s most profitable company would not be possible if politics were to creep into its boardroom.

In short, a firm decision had to be made whether to retain the leadership culture that churns out billions of shillings in taxes and profits every year or have this time-honoured tradition replaced with under-performing political hangers-on.