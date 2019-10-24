Editorials Populism will not help textile industry

Populism will not help textile industry. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya has come a long way since the 1970s when a thriving textile industry offered jobs to thousands of people and supported bustling towns.

Kisumu with its Kisumu Cotton Mills, Thika Textile Mills, Eldoret-based Rivatex and the Nanyuki Mountex company all leveraged serious backward and forward linkages and should not have been allowed to collapse.

But obviously, they were built on quick sand as it became clear in the 1980s.

In the medium term, they were not allowed to invest freely and much relied on government control both on policy and operational levels.

The immediate issue was foreign exchange control where the proper investment in machinery became an issue.

Again at the policy level, when the government allowed fly-by night operatives to import second-hand clothes, they were done. The forex regime decontrol came too late. Now the government is using a pretty penny to revive the industry. Billions are being invested in the industry beginning from cotton production to ginneries.

However, in the midst of all this, superficial if a bit flippant interventions are getting in the way of the revival of the industry—which should now be attracting investors currently operating in China and other South East Asian are likely to migrate here as their economies advance.

We reported yesterday that the Attorney-General had directed public servants to wear locally made attire to work on Fridays and public holidays.

While such directives might be well meaning, they should only be made when we have critical supply of the clothes. For instance, where do the workers buy the stuff and what is the cost? In any case a lot of Kenyans would want to buy the attire if the price was right and supply there. Our advice is that we work on the supply side before we engage in public relations. For instance, supplying the industry with adequate water and allowing biotech cotton would work wonders.