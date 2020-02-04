Editorials EDITORIAL: Prepare for epidemics

The onus of providing quality and affordable healthcare to its citizens is on the government. It is one of the reasons taxes are imposed. It is an indictment, however, when the very government cannot do so, least of all protect the public from epidemics.

A recent report by the Health ministry notes that health facilities in Kenya are ill-prepared to handle an outbreak save for only four percent that have some plans.

The findings come in the wake of a rapidly spreading pandemic of novel coronavirus, which began in China and in barely a month has now claimed more than 420 lives, infected over 20,000 people, spread to 24 countries and regions around the world and raised fears for global economic growth. Kenya has been forced to send samples out of the country for its suspected cases because it lacks capacity to carry-out tests for coronavirus. Three Kenyans who travelled from China are still in isolation even though initial tests are negative.