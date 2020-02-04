EDITORIAL: Prepare for epidemics

Editorials
EDITORIAL: Prepare for epidemicsWednesday, February 5, 2020 0:01
The onus of providing quality and affordable healthcare to its citizens is on the government. It is one of the reasons taxes are imposed. It is an indictment, however, when the very government cannot do so, least of all protect the public from epidemics.
A recent report by the Health ministry notes that health facilities in Kenya are ill-prepared to handle an outbreak save for only four percent that have some plans.
The findings come in the wake of a rapidly spreading pandemic of novel coronavirus, which began in China and in barely a month has now claimed more than 420 lives, infected over 20,000 people, spread to 24 countries and regions around the world and raised fears for global economic growth. Kenya has been forced to send samples out of the country for its suspected cases because it lacks capacity to carry-out tests for coronavirus. Three Kenyans who travelled from China are still in isolation even though initial tests are negative.
While, WHO said it would supply the country with reagent kits, Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ has suspended flights to and from China, and the ministry has procured protective gear for healthcare workers, besides setting up isolation centres in Nairobi and Mombasa, Kenya, with its weak health system, remains vulnerable.