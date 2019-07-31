Editorials EDITORIAL: Probe insurance woes

Low pricing of policies has hit underwriting income of firms in the popular motor insurance segment. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The revelation by the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) that premiums undercutting by firms seeking to protect their market share is the primary driver of underwriting losses in the industry should be a call to action.

According to AKI, low pricing of policies has particularly hit underwriting income of firms in the popular motor insurance segment, thus contributing to a motor private loss of nearly Sh2.12 billion and Sh1.33 billion for public service vehicles.

Under-pricing of policies by insurers, while giving some firms a competitive edge over others, has proven over time to be a race to the bottom. The trend, combined with other factors such as fraud, has also seemingly affected the companies’ ability to settle claims payments as underwriting earnings dwindle.

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) must step in and perform its watchdog role by investigating the specifics of what is ailing the industry as well as enforcing claims payments by firms to policy holders.

A growth in the number of claims paid will effectively lead to greater trust by the public, which will in turn lead to more people taking up insurance policies.

