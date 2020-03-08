Editorials EDITORIAL: Promote diversification

The site of Kimwarer dam project in Elgeyo-Marakwet County. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Reports that the Kerio Valley Development Authority is set to hand over the third phase of the Wei Wei irrigation scheme to more than 600 pastoralist families in West Pokot County in a bid to boost diversification into agriculture in the region are welcome. By empowering hundreds of pastoralist families in the county to invest in subsistence and cash crop farming, the government is aiming to wean them off the heavy reliance on livestock farming.

The irrigation scheme initiative aims to instil in the pastoralist families skills that will help them grow crops both for sustenance and sale.

We opine that this is the right way to go if we are to succeed in lifting segments of our society from penury.

And by enabling the local residents run their own scheme through a co-operative, the government is enabling the pastoralist families to take charge of their agricultural venture.

By empowering the local community to manage the projects, the residents will be able to attain sustainability once the development partners leave the scene.

The Italian government pumped Sh280 million into the scheme’s third phase on 325 hectares. Replicating such projects in other counties will help remove many people from poverty.

The previous phases have shown that there is potential at the grassroots. For example, Wei Wei Farmers Association members earned over Sh40 million last season. The farmers cultivate maize, sorghum, bananas, fruits and vegetables.

Adoption of crop production in West Pokot and Turkana counties has been hailed for bringing peace in the region.