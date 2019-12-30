Editorials EDITORIAL: Promote gender equity

Reports that corporate leaders in Kenya have decried the 23 percent overall representation of women on boards is quite welcome.

We wholly support their position that the percentage is too small in a sphere that demands visionary boards amidst a disruptive business environment.

But in order for corporate Kenya to meet the global standards on gender representation at the corporate level, there is urgent need to totally change the mindset that is prevailing in the country.

Despite passing a constitution that harps on gender equity, the government organs have failed to meet the quota set by the law.

At the national level there must be political will supporting such efforts and this would ultimately trickle down to other sectors of the society.

We support efforts aimed at establishing a gender representative workforce.